Snap Inc.’s SNAP stock jumped more than 3% Thursday after it launched a new division to help other companies build augmented-reality features for their websites or apps. The division, called AR Enterprise Services, marks Snap’s entry into selling its AR technology to business customers so they can enhance real-world photos and videos with computerized images. Snap says more than 250 million people engage with AR every day on Snapchat, its photo-messaging app.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story