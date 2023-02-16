Snap Inc. SNAP Chief Executive Evan Spiegel on Thursday said the company’s Snapchat product now reaches more than 750 monthly active users, up from 600 million in April 2022 and 500 million in April 2021. The news kicked off Snap’s investor day.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

