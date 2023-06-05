Snap Inc. SNAP has hired Eric Young, a veteran of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Google, to serve as its senior vice president of engineering. Young will make a $1 million annual salary and get a $500,000 signing bonus, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission put out Monday. He’ll also be awarded restricted stock units with an aggregate value of at least $40 million, which will be subject to time-based vesting. He previously was vice president of engineering at Google, and before his work in various roles there, he spent time at Amazon.com Inc. AMZNMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

