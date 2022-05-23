: Snap stock falls 20% after Snapchat parent says it will miss estimates due to deteriorating economy

Snap Inc. stock fell more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the Snapchat parent said it likely will miss quarterly estimates as the economy has “deteriorated further and faster than anticipated.”
