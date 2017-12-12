Snap stock falls after MoffettNathanson maintains sell rating

Snap Inc. shares fell 0.6% in premarket trading Tuesday after analysts at MoffettNathanson highlighted several efforts by the company to “right the ship” but maintained their sell rating on shares. The analysts, led by Michael Nathanson, aren’t sure whether Snap’s recent redesign of the Snapchat app will help the company meet its goals of generating more engagement, but they think the company is “doing the right thing in making a calculated bet to try to drive increased daily-active-user growth from both older users and non-penetrated international markets.” Nathanson is intrigued by Snap’s decision to introduce “pixel tracking,” a way for advertisers to see what users do after viewing an ad, but doubts it will have much impact on the crucial holiday quarter. “While the feature marks a key turning point in their offering to advertisers, it was likely released too late to reap much benefit for 4Q17, the bigger advertising quarter,” Nathanson wrote. He maintained his price target of $7, which matches the lowest among Wall Street analysts surveyed by FactSet. Snap shares have fallen 4.6% from their March IPO price of $17. The S&P 500 is up 12% since Snap went public.

