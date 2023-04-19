Snap Inc. SNAP has drawn more than 3 million users to its Snapchat+ subscription service, a $3.99-a-month service that provides early access to features such as its new AI chatbot. The company had announced 2.5 million users in February. The latest additions, announced Wednesday during Snap’s annual partner conference in Southern California, tops company expectations and includes 1 million paying users added in the past 11 weeks. Snap also launched an AR Mirror product for retailers that lets customers immediately — and digitally — try on products in AR within the store.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

