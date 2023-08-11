Shares of Snap Inc. SNAP were off 1.7% in afternoon trading Friday and on track to record their ninth straight session of declines. A finish in the red Friday would clinch Snap’s longest losing streak since Jan. 27, 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Snap shares fell for 11 straight trading days during that prior losing streak. Snap’s current selloff has spanned the month of August to date, with the shares off 11.6% so far in the month. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP is down 4.7% over this span, while the S&P 500 SPX has lost 2.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

