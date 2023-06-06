Snowflake Inc. shares SNOW were rallying again Tuesday and on track for their longest winning streak in 19 months. The shares, up 1.2% in midday action, were on pace to log their seventh consecutive session of gains, which would mark the longest winning streak since one of the same length that ended Nov. 2, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Snowflake’s stock is up 24.4% as of midday and on track for its best seven-session performance since it rose 25.7% in a period that ended June 28, 2022. Earlier Tuesday, Snowflake announced a government and education cloud, which it says gives public-sector institutions “a cross-cloud data platform to deliver a holistic view of citizens, recipients, and students.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

