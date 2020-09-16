Snowflake’s stock indicated to open well above above $200

Snowflake Inc.’s stock looks set to debut with a bang, as early indications for the first trade continue to creep higher. The software company’s stock is indicated to open on the NYSE at around $215 to $220, according to FactSet data, which is 79.2% to 83.3% above the $120 IPO price. The IPO had already priced overnight above the expected range of $100 to $110 a share, which was raised from initial expectations of $75 to $85 share. Meanwhile, the Renaissance IPO ETF is gaining 0.6% in morning trading, while the S&P 500 is edging up 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

