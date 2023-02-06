The former Chelsea, Newcastle, and Everton star plays for Turkish team Hatayspor
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Goldman Sachs ups its near-term S&P 500 target due to brighter economic picture. But that could knock 25% off stocks, strategists say. - February 6, 2023
- Coronavirus Update: California drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students - February 6, 2023
- The Big Number: 41% of Americans say they’re worse off financially under Biden, highest percentage for any president in 37 years - February 6, 2023