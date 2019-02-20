Social Capital: These 5 charts show inequality is bad for your health — even if you are rich

Living in highly unequal economies like the United States is clearly awful for the poorest in society, but new research suggests it also damages the health and well-being of even the wealthiest among us, writes Pedro da Costa.
