Election watchers bracing for a meltdown on Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. were relieved to find no smoking guns. Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, however, had some major cleanup post-election.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Social media’s U.S. election performance: The good, bad and (sometimes) ugly - November 7, 2020
- The Margin: Messages to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are pouring in from world leaders after election result is finally called - November 7, 2020
- Market Extra: As investors brace for a divided government, Fed risks becoming only game in town - November 7, 2020