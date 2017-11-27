SoftBank offers to buy Uber shares at discounted $48 billion valuation: report

A group of investors led by SoftBank Group Corp. will seek to buy Uber Technologies Inc. shares that price the company 30% below its most recent valuation of $69 billion, Bloomberg News reported late Monday. The SoftBank-led effort is seeking at least a 14% stake in the ride-hailing company, according to previous reports. The current tender offer to shareholders values Uber at $48 billion, Bloomberg said, and the Japanese tech conglomerate will also seek to invest at least $1 billion in Uber at its $69 billion valuation. Bloomberg said that while the deal is not done, a number of Uber shareholders favor the plan.

