Sol-Gel’s stock jumps 90% on positive acne-drug studies

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. gained 81% in morning trading on Monday after the Israeli drugmaker said its acne drug Twyneo met the primary endpoints in two late-stage trials.
