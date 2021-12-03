: SolarEdge, FactSet and Signature Bank to join S&P 500 index

Signature Bank, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and FactSet Research Systems Inc. will be joining the S&P 500 index later this month, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Friday. Out are Leggett & Platt Inc., Hanesbrands Inc. and Western Union.
