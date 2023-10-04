SomaLogic Inc.’s SLGC stock was up about 12% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the Boulder, Colo.-based specialist in cell proteins agreed to be acquired in an all-stock merger with Standard BioTools LAB valued at about $1 billion. Standard BioTools’ stock was down by 7%. SomaLogic shareholders will receive 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock. Based on the Tuesday closing price of Standard BioTools of $2.70 a share, the deal valued SomaLogic at just under $3 a share, above its closing price of $2.30 a share on Wednesday. SomaLogic shareholders will own about 57% of the combined company while Standard BioTools shareholders will about 43%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

