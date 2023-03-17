At least four major banks have put restrictions on trades that involve troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group CS or its securities, Reuters reported Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Credit Suisse on Thursday said it would borrow $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to boost its liquidity. Credit Suisse’s U.S.-listed American depositary receipts fell 7.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

