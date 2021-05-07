‘The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market,’ the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said.
- : Square officially puts Jay-Z on board of directors after Tidal deal closes - May 7, 2021
- : Some states are cutting federal unemployment benefits to jolt people back to work — but are extra benefits really keeping Americans out of the labor force? - May 7, 2021
- Market Extra: Here’s why the Dow and S&P 500 hit records despite a weak April jobs report - May 7, 2021