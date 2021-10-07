Sonoco to hike uncoated recycled paperboard prices by $60 a ton for all grades from Nov. 1 as inflation weighs

Packaging company Sonoco said Thursday it is raising the price of uncoated recycled paperboard in the U.S. and Canada by $60 per ton effective Nov. 1. The price change will apply to all grades of URB. The move comes in response to continued inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs, including energy, freight, chemicals and packaging materials, the company said in a statement. “Inflation on our input costs remain unabated as we enter the last quarter of 2021, and we expect these cost pressures to continue into 2022,” said Tim Davis, division vice president and general manager, North America Paper. Sonoco shares were not active premarket, but have gained 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story