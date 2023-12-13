Sonoco Products Co. said Wednesday it’s implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard in the U.S. Canada, effective with shipments beginning Feb. 1, 2024. “This price action is necessary to offset increased input costs,” the Hartsville, S.C.-based packaging company said in a short statement. The stock SON has fallen 11% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 21%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

