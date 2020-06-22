Sonos stock gains after Citron predicts ‘this is the time’ for Apple acquisition

Shares of Sonos Inc. are up nearly 9% in Monday morning trading after Citron Research chimed in with a bullish view of the smart-speaker company. The analysts argued that the company is “set to report a blowout quarter” given stay-at-home trends, the apparent popularity of recently launched products, and the stickiness of the Sonos ecosystem, with a high portion of purchases coming from households that already have at least one Sonos device. The company’s ability to drive new device purchases among existing customers gives Sonos an “uncanny” resemblance to Apple Inc. , according to the Citron analysts. Citron said in a tweet that it predicts “this is the time” for a long-awaited acquisition by Apple. Apple shares are up 1.6% in Monday trading ahead of the company’s annual WWDC developer keynote, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Apple shares have gained 55% over the past three months as Sonos shares have rallied 66%. The S&P 500 is up 34% in that span. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

