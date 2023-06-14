Sonos Inc. SONO said Wednesday it’s planning to cut 7% of its workforce and will scale back its real estate footprint and re-evaluate other spending. The speaker maker disclosed the news in a regulatory filing. It’s most recent 10-K filing shows it had 1,844 full-time employees as of Oct. 1, 2022. The company expects to book $11 to $14 million of restructuring charges most of it in the third quarter. The stock was up 0.3% premarket but has fallen 3.6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : GameStop stock rises toward a 4th-straight gain, has surpassed where it was before CEO was fired - June 14, 2023
- : Charles Schwab total client assets up 5% from year-ago to $7.65 trillion in May - June 14, 2023
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500 futures at fresh highs after wholesale inflation slows again ahead of Fed decision - June 14, 2023