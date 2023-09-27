Sony Interactive Entertainment Chief Executive Jim Ryan will retire in March, Sony Group Corp. SONY said in a statement on Wednesday, following nearly three decades with the Sony subsidiary that oversees PlayStation. Ryan, in a statement, said that while he was thankful for the time with the company, it had become “increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America.” Sony Group Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki will assume the role of chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment in October, the company said. On April 1, Totoki will be appointed interim CEO of that segment while holding his current duties at Sony Group, and help with leadership succession. Shares of Sony Group were up 0.4% after hours on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

