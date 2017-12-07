Sony’s PlayStation VR sales top 2 million units, as PS4 exceeds 70.6 mln units

Sony Corp. said its PlayStation 4 (PS4) gaming and entertainment system has cumulatively sold more than 70.6 million units worldwide as of Dec. 3, while more than 617.8 million copies of PS4 games have been sold, both through retail stores and digital downloads. PlayStation VR, the virtual reality systems, has cumulatively sold through more than two million units, with more than 12.2 million copies of PS VR games sold. Sony Interactive Entertainment said there are currently more than 130 games and other entertainment content in development for PS VR, which are scheduled to launch by the end of 2018. The U.S.-listed shares of the Japan-based consumer electronics giant, which were still inactive in premarket trade, have soared 60% year to date, while the iShares MSCI Japan ETF has climbed 21% and the S&P 500 has gained 17%.

