: Soros fund doubles down on Rivian bet, buys stakes in Lucid, Nio

Billionaire George Soros’s investment fund has doubled down on its bet on Rivian Automotive Inc. and taken new positions on EV makers Nio Inc. and Lucid Motors Inc., according to a filing late Friday. The fund sold off its positions on Fisker Inc. and on General Motors Co.
