Sorrento’s stock jumps on antibody plans with Mount Sinai Health System

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. gained 8.9% in trading on Friday after the company said it plans to develop an antibody cocktail treatment for patients at risk or with new infections of COVID-19 in partnership with Mount Sinai Health System in New York. Sorrento plans to study plasma gathered by 15,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by Mount Sinai clinicians. They plan to launch a Phase 1 clinical trial in the third quarter. “This therapy is designed to be resistant to future virus mutations and, if approved, should be made available in support of testing, tracing, vaccination and other therapeutic approaches to allow for efficient management of viral infection by protecting those most at risk for up to two months at a time,” Sorrento CEO Dr. Henry Ji said in a statement. Sorrento’s stock is down 22.2% for the year, while the S&P 500 has dropped 10.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

