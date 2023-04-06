The top Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers said Thursday that they’ve invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to address a joint meeting of Congress on April 27 in honor of the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. The invitation has come from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

