Southern Co. raises dividend to yield more than 4.6%

Southern Co. said Monday it was raising its dividend, by 3.2%, to mark the 19th-straight year the utility has raised its payout. The quarterly dividend will rise to 64 cents a share from 62 cents, with the new dividend payable June 8 to shareholders of record on May 18. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate would imply a dividend yield of 4.63%, compared with the yield of the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 3.36% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 2.11%, according to FactSet. Southern’s stock, which fell 3.8% in afternoon trading, has has lost 17.8% over the past three months, while the utilities ETF has declined 12.8% and the S&P 500 has dropped 15.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story