Southwest Airlines CEO says worst of pandemic over for company: ‘I don’t think June will be a good month…hopefully it will be a bit better than May’

Southwest Airline CEO Gary Kelly said Sunday he think the airline is past the worst period of the coronavirus pandemic.
