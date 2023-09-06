Southwest Airlines’ stock dropped Wednesday, after the air carrier trimmed its outlook for a key revenue metric, as close-in bookings for August disappointed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Biden to give pep talk about unions as UAW could go on strike next week - September 6, 2023
- : Google reaches settlement with 36 states over antitrust litigation - September 6, 2023
- The Margin: Tom Brady is now a Delta Air Lines adviser — here are all of his business ventures - September 6, 2023