Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX said Monday it plans to pursue an initial public offering of of Centuri Holdings Inc. to separate it from the company by the spring or summer or 2024 once it finds a chief executive for the utility infrastructure company. Current Centuri Chief Executive Paul M. Daily has said he plans to retire in 2024. Centuri announced on Sept. 22 it submitted a confidential draft registration for an IPO. Southwest Gas’s stock has fallen 2.5% in 2023, compared to a 19.7% increase by the S&P 500 SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

