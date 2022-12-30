Southwest Airlines Co. LUV shares fell 0.4% in premarket trades on Friday as the carrier started putting this week’s flight cancellation woes in the rear view mirror. Flight tracking website Fightaware.com listed one Southwest Airlines flight cancellation early Friday morning. The airline’s travel disruption information website said it expects to resume a full schedule of flights with minimal disruptions on Friday. Southwest has canceled more than 13,000 flights since Dec. 22, the AP reported, citing FlightAware data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

