Southwest tells employees it could furlough thousands next year

Southwest Airlines Co. on Thursday told more than 6,800 employees that their jobs are at risk without concessions from labor unions or federal aid as the pandemic continues to cut demand for air travel, the Wall Street Journal reported. The furloughs, if they come to pass, would be a first in Southwest’s history, the report said. Shares of Southwest rose more than 2% Thursday and are down around 10% this year, contrasting with gains around 14% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

