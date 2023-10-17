Southwestern Energy Co. SWN shares surged Tuesday following a report that Chesapeake Energy Corp. CHK is looking to buy the natural-gas producer. Southwestern Energy shares rallied more than 7% to an intraday high of $7.33, following a Reuters report that Chesapeake and Southwestern are in preliminary talks, according to sources close to the matter. A combined company — $7.9 billion Southwestern and $11.75 billion Chesapeake — would overtake $18 billion EQT Corp. EQT as the largest U.S. natural-gas producer by market cap, according to FactSet. Chesapeake shares rose less than 1%, and EQT shares rose 2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story