Southwest’s stock falls to 5 1/2-year low, even as government aid has started rolling in

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. fell 1.7% in afternoon trading, and was the best performer among the six airline components of the Dow Jones Transportation Average , but it was still on track to close at a 5 1/2-year low despite disclosing that it received some of the government aid it has requested. The air carrier disclosed late Tuesday that it received that day $1.63 billion in payroll support under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, of which $1.17 billion was for direct payroll support and $459 million was an unsecured term loan. That was the first installment of the total $3.26 billion Southwest was expecting. In turn, Southwest said it will warrants to the U.S. Treasury Department to buy up to 2.6 million shares of its common stock. The stock was headed for the first close below the $30 mark since Oct. 13, 2014. It has lost 7.3% over the past month, while the Dow transports has gained 14.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has run up 22.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

