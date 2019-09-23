Southwest’s stock gains after BofA upgrade, American shares fall after downgrade

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. rose 0.3% in morning trading while American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock fell 0.8%, after BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Andrew Didora upgraded one and downgraded the other, saying he was becoming more selective on airlines as demand indicators slow and domestic capacity is expected to increase. Meanwhile, the NYSE Arca Airline Index declined 0.6%. Didora upgraded Southwest to buy from neutral while cutting American to neutral from buy. He also downgraded Spirit Airlines Inc. to underperform from neutral, sending the stock down 1.9%. Didora said he doesn’t expect unit revenue to accelerate for the industry in the current environment, and therefore prefers airlines that have the cost structure to drive margin expansion. He expects Southwest to be a Key beneficiary when the Boeing Co. 737 Max planes, which were grounded indefinitely earlier this year, is allowed to fly again, while he is no longer bullish on American give relatively high debt and labor troubles. Shouthwest shares have gained 6.6% over the past three months and American’s stock has dropped 12.0%, while the airline index has lost 4.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

