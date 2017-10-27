S&P 500 and the Nasdaq close out week at all-time highs as tech rallies

U.S. major stock indexes ended higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected earnings from the tech sector buoyed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to all-time highs this week. Amazon.com Inc. , Microsoft Corp. , Alphabet Inc. and Intel Corp. posted solid third-quarter earnings. That helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index to notch its largest single-day gain since Nov. 7 2016. The S&P 500 scored its seventh straight weekly gain, while the Nasdaq hit its fifth consecutive such rise. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 2581 points, pushing weekly gains to 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 23434 points, generating a weeklong gain of 0.5% . The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.2% to 6701 points, 1.1% for the week.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story