S&P 500, Dow on the verge of snapping string of wins as stock-market losses crystallize in Thursday’s final hour

U.S. stock benchmarks head lower late Thursday as investors weigh optimism about the reopening of the economy and data that showed some signs of paring weakness from the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns that equities have risen too briskly in recent trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 130 points, or 0.5%, at 26,137, on the brink of ending a 3-day win streak. The S&P 500 index was down 0.8% at 3,097, while Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 1% at 9,587. The Nasdaq still remains within 3% of its Feb. 19 record high at around 9,817.18. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were threatening to end a win streak at four straight sessions. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story