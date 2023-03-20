The S&P 500 and Dow opened higher on Monday after UBS Group agreed to buy its beleaguered Swiss peer, Credit Suisse, in a deal that was aided by Swiss authorities. The S&P 500 SPX gained 5 points, or 0.1%, to 3,921. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 90 points, or 0.3%, to 31,952. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 16 points, or 0.1%, to 11,618. On Sunday night in New York, the Federal Reserve in coordination with a host of other central banks announced plans to introduce daily U.S. dollar swap-line operations to help bolster liquidity in the global financial system. U.S. banking stocks including holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF KRE traded broadly higher after the open, although weakness persisted in shares of First Republic Bank FRC, which opened sharply lower. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

