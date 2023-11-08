U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Wednesday, extending a rally fueled by falling U.S. bond yields and their longest win streak in two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed about 39 points, or 0.1%, ending near 34,112, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX closed up 0.1%, after flipping between small gains and losses, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP also gained 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday logged their longest string of wins since November 2021. Investors remained focus on what clarity Federal Reserve officials might offer on the potential path of interest rates, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set to deliver a closely watched speech on Thursday. The recent rally in stocks came as benchmark rates used as a peg to finance the economy continued to ease. The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y pulled back to 4.522% on Wednesday, after briefly touching a 16-year high of 5% in October.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

