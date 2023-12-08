U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, shaking off earlier weakness after a strong monthly jobs report, to clinch a sixth straight week in a row of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced about 130 points, or 0.4%, to end near 36,247, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index gained 0.4% Friday and the Nasdaq Composite finished 0.5% higher. A string of weekly gains propelled the S&P 500 index SPX to a fresh 2023 closing high and left the Dow about 1.4% away from its record close set nearly two years ago, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Equities have benefitted from a risk-on tone going into year end, which has been driven by falling 10-year Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y and optimism around the Federal Reserve potentially cutting interest rates in the year ahead. That hinges on if inflation continues to ease. November’s robust jobs report served as a reminder Friday of the tough path of the “last mile” in getting inflation down to the Fed’s 2% annual target. As part of this, the 10-year Treasury yield jumped about 11.5 basis points Friday to 4.244%, but still was about 74 basis points lower than its October high. For the week, the Dow was only fractionally higher, the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

