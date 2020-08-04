S&P 500 hits highest level in 5 1/2 months as technology and health-care stocks rally–but other sectors slump

The S&P 500 index early Monday was climbing, pushing the broad-market benchmark to around its highest trading level since Feb. 21 at its intraday peak. The gains in the index were being powered by a rally in information technology shares and those for health care but the S&P 500’s other nine sectors were trading in negative territory. Most recently, the S&P 500 was up 0.5% at 3,286 and had hit a peak at 3,292, which would mark its highest close since Feb. 21, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading in record territory, and hit an intraday peak, as a trend of gains in tech-related stocks continued. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. were powering the Dow Jones Industrial Average to gains after the tech giant said it was considering the purchase of the U.S. operations of TikTok, a Chinese-owned company. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story