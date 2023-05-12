U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday, with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average cementing their second weekly loss in a row. For the S&P 500, this marked the first instance of back-to-back weekly losses since the week ended Feb. 24, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 SPX finished down 6.50 points, or 0.2%, at TK, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell b points, or TK%, to TK. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined by TK points, or TK%, to TK. Only the Nasdaq recorded a gain for the week, rising 0.3%. A selloff in regional bank shares weighed on U.S. stocks this week, as did official data harboring signs of a slowing economy, and worries about the looming debt-ceiling battle in Congress. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

