U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Friday, with only the Dow hanging on to gains, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite capped off their first back-to-back weekly losses in months. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 4.65 points, or 0.1%, to 4,464.18 on Friday, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 93.14 points, or 0.7%, to 13,644.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 105.32 points, or 0.3%, to 35,281.46. The Nasdaq has fallen for two straight weeks for the first time since a four-week losing streak ended on Dec. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The roughly 4.7% drop during that period is the biggest two-week decline for the index since the week ending Dec. 16. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story