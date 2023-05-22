U.S. stocks were mostly higher in the final hour of trading on Monday, as investors awaited further developments in debt-ceiling talks scheduled to begin after markets close. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 4,201, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6% at 12,739 — each headed for some of the highest levels of the year. Meanwhile, Dow industrials were down 76 points, or almost 0.2%, and moved toward a second day of declines, dragged down by shares of Nike Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story