U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors digested a fresh batch of earnings, including reports from megabanks Goldman Sachs Group GS and Bank of America Corp. BAC. The S&P 500 SPX rose 12.5 points, or 0.3%, to 4,164 at the open, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 61 points, or 0.5%, to 12,218. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA declined by 34 points, or 0.1%, to 33,952 as Goldman shares sold off, weighing on the blue-chip gauge. Investors will receive more earnings reports after the bell, including numbers from Netflix Inc. NFLXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

