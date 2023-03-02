U.S. stocks opened mostly lower on Thursday, with only the Dow lingering in positive territory, as inflation fears helped push the yield on the 10-year Treasury note past 4%. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 17 points, or 0.4%, to 3,933. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined by 95 points, or 0.8%, to 11,284. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 76 points, or 0.2%, to 32,738. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
