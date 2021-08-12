S&P 500, Nasdaq rise in the face of negative market breadth

While the S&P 500 rose 0.1% toward a third-straight gain to a record close, and the Nasdaq Composite bounced 0.2% toward the first gain in three sessions, market breadth was firmly on the negative side. The number of declining stocks led advancers 2,518 to 1,471 on the Nasdaq and 1,867 to 1,253 on the NYSE. Volume in declining stocks was 52.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq and 64.4% of total volume on the Big Board. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was more indicative of the breadth data, as it fell 48 points, or 0.1%, even as half of its components gained ground. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

