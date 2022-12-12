U.S. stocks remained higher in the final hour of trading on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes trading near New York session highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up by 1% and 0.8%, respectively. Meanwhile, Dow industrials were up by 387 points, or 1.2%. Analysts said that investors were positioning for the possibility that Tuesday’s consumer-price index report for November comes in lower than forecast, or that the Federal Reserve may deliver a dovish message on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

