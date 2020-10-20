: S&P 500 newcomer Teradyne’s Q3 sales up 41%

Teradyne Inc. stock rises nearly 5% Tuesday after the semiconductor equipment manufacturer, recently added to the S&P 500, topped Wall Street expectations for its third quarter.
